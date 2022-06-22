Heads Up

Get Tickets to Flavours of Hope’s ‘Summer Celebration Market’ This Friday

Portrait

Photo via @roseroyalpersianbakery

This Friday (June 24th) Flavours of Hope will be posting up at Coho Coffee in Strathcona for a Summer Celebration Market that will take your palate across the globe.

The event marks the launch of their 2022 Dreams Cuisine program. It features a menu from five different women chefs and business owners, including this year’s new partners ,Rose Minachi of Rose Royal Persian Bakery, and Vijaya Bhat of Super Awesome Eats’. In addition to their traditional Persian cookies and tarts, and South Asian inspired sourdough cinnamon buns, expect traditional Mexican fare from Mis Cazuelas Mexican Food and Tinderbake, plus Dolmas and a Mezze plate by Super Dishes Egyptian Halal Cuisine.

Dreams Cuisines is a food business program that nurtures culinary skills and cultural connections to food, while also providing the space to build economic self determination and address systemic barriers in the food industry. Flavours of Hope began this venture aiming to support refugee and immigrant women, and encouraging them to take up space in the community.

Any food lovers interested in broadening your cultural horizons while also meeting and supporting a bunch of incredible women entrepreneurs should treat yourself to a meal at the Summer Celebration Market this Friday evening, from 5-7pm. Entry is only $10 per person (free for kids), or $30 if you want to stock up on vendor goodies in advance (it also hooks you up with a Dreams Cuisines tote bag). Tickets and more information can be found here.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
