Tickets Now Available for Havana’s ‘Drag Brunch on the Drive: Pride Edition’



Vancouver, BC | The team at Havana Vancouver is thrilled to present Drag Brunch on the Drive: PRIDE EDITION!

Hosts Xanax & Mx.Bukuru are back Saturday, July 30th to ring in Vancouver Pride Week, with co-stars Jerrilynn Spears, Abeiya Mira, Margaux Rita, Rich Elle & Calgary’s Dayna Hart.

Show times are 11:45am and 1:45pm, with seatings available up to an hour before. The $40 ticket includes a table reservation & a donation to QMUNITY. Food & beverage, & gratuity are not included.

Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased through the restaurant’s reservation portal, OpenTable, or through their website.

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @havanavancouver