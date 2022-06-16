Rose Nguyen Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

Rose and Hong Nguyen are the owners of Mr. Red Cafe, a wham-bam punchy flavour show of North Vietnamese street food staples that frequently appears in this very column, on the suggestions lists of many food enthusiasts. We thought it was about time we caught up with co-owner Rose Nguyen to find out which Vancouver restaurants she likes to visit herself… Here is what she had to report:

Good morning. What’s for breakfast or brunch?

Two poached eggs with truffle lemon potatoes and portobello, at Yolks on Hastings. When I know I have a long day ahead, a side of avocado and fresh OJ is a great addition that will fuel me up.

Yolks 1598 East Hastings MAP

Where should we meet for coffee and tea?

JJ bean. You will catch me and my husband sipping on a latte or English breakfast tea with a splash of cream, and our favourite double baked almond croissant. Simple but yummy!

JJ Bean Coffee Roasters | Various locations

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Chả cá Hà Nội at Mr Red Cafe – one of my hubby’s favourite creations. The fresh dill combined with the turmeric fish in a sizzling pan is just perfect for lunch.



Mr. Red Cafe 2680 West Broadway MAP

Mr. Red Cafe (East Hastings) 2131 East Hastings St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

I rarely have time for happy hour but I’ve heard good things about the one at 1931 Gallery Bistro – they’ve got buck-a-shuck oysters, cocktails and a fabulous patio.



1931 Gallery Bistro 750 Hornby St. MAP

Where are we going for dinner?

Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant. My husband and I treat dinner at this place as our little getaway from all the stress, while looking at the view and enjoying the Wagyu Beef Carpaccio and Grilled Whole Atlantic Lobster.



Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant 555 West Hastings St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

I’m an ice cream fan, so either the Caramel Walnut Crunch Sundae from Earnest or the walnut dipped chocolate bar at Purdy’s.

Earnest Ice Cream | Various Locations

Purdy’s | Various Locations

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

I’ve been meaning to try Laowai, as per my manager’s recommendation. A secret lounge hidden in Chinatown? Count me in!

