Plan a Trip to Mayne Island for the Acorn x Das Nest Collab Dinner

On July 11th and 12th, Mayne Island’s Das Nest restaurant is hosting Main Street Vancouver’s Acorn for a very special dinner.

If you were looking for some extra incentive to get away from the city for a couple of days (or more), this collaboration between the two restaurants’ head chefs – Jan Gumbann (Das Nest) and Devon Latte (Acorn) – should provide ample. Due to the unpredictable nature of the season, menu details won’t be available until closer to the date. But what we know about it so far is that it will be a multi-course plant-based meal (vegetarian with vegan options available upon request), featuring only the best seasonal and locally harvested ingredients and served up family style. A full drink menu will also be available, or you can entrust yourself to the team by opting for a special beverage pairing (highly recommended).

Doors open at 6pm each night and tickets are $89 per person, plus tax and tip. Since the island is small, and so are the number of seats, right now is definitely not too early to secure yours – at the table and on the ferry – and your accommodations. Take it from us, all three are likely to fill up super quickly!

Some final words of inspiration from chef Latte: “Working with such talented and passionate old friends and colleagues in such a beautiful setting should make for a great couple of nights!” Get your tickets here.