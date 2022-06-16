Beer Brief, Vol. 62

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

TAP TAKEOVERS | If you’ve ever experience the Portland brewery scene, then you know about Cascade Brewing and how insanely good their barrel aged sours are… Good news: Cascade has crossed the border for a mini-tour of Vancouver! Beginning on Thursday, they’ll be taking over six taps at The Magnet in Gastown. Expect vintages from 2017, 2018 and 2019, including some wild flavour additions, like sumac & apricot, bing cherry & spices, and orange, grapefriut, lemon peel & apricot noyeax (and some even wilder ABVs). If that all sounds a bit too crazy for a weekday night, there should still be beer available for the weekend…but no promises! (Find out more.) You can still hit up Cascade’s next tour stop this Saturday at Main Street’s Portland Craft restaurant. They’ll have four sours on tap, including two undisclosed “secret selection” brews. Find out more.



Thu, June 16 | 4pm until the beer runs out | The Magnet 309 West Pender St. MAP

Sat, June 18 | Noon until the beer runs out | Portland Craft 3835 Main St. MAP

CRAFT BEER & CRAFT | We can probably all probably agree that a bit of booze makes the whole shopping experience more bearable…and when OH Studio Project and Strange Fellows Brewing team up for one of their “markts”, featuring a unique lineup of local creatives and makers, it’s downright enjoyable. Hence why you should swing by the SF brewery this weekend (June 18th and 19th), to check out the Midsummer Markt. It also happens to be Father’s Day on Sunday, and while bringing along a father figure isn’t necessary, if you happen to know one who likes beer and could use a refreshing dip in a dunk tank, then definitely do! Find out more. Also, if you’re in the mood for a little East Van craft and craft beer hop, remember that Saturday is also the Crafts and Draughts Patio Party at Container Brewing. Get more info and register for free entry here.



Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

S & O | Also happening this Sunday, in the New West neck-of-the-woods, is Steel & Oak’s 8th Anniversary party. In honour of the occasion, and in addition to beer a-plenty, there’ll be treats galore (burgers, tacos, ice cream and doughnuts), wine, cider, non-alcoholic homemade lemonade, a couple of live DJs, games, and more. Entry is free and the whole thing goes down from Noon to 5pm in the lot behind the brewery. Find out more.



Sun, June 26 | 12-5pm | Steel & Oak Brewing Co. (the lot behind the brewery) 1319 Third Ave. MAP

MSB | Sunday is shaping up to be a big day, because it’s also when Mt. Pleasant brewery, Main St. Brewing, is celebrating their eight-year milestone – that’s how long it’s been since MSB moved into their current location, in the historic building at 261 East 7th. Swing by the brewery to raise a glass of their newly released 8th Anniversary Pacific Ale, get a taste of their Garage Series line-up (newly added to the menu), enjoy all-day Happy Hour features and more. Also in MSB news: if dorking out about hops gets you going, then take note that their head brewer is participating in a Brewers Roundtable discussion led by Charles Faram Canada, which goes live on June 23rd. Keep close watch on their Instagram feed to find out how to tune in.



Sun, June 19 | Noon - 11pm | Main St. Brewing 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

SLOW HAND | Another reason to look forward to this upcoming weekend – and absolutely any weekend – is the recent reopening of Slow Hand Beer Company! Yup, the little brewery tasting room has been welcoming beer-lovers back into their space (and onto their covered patio) since the beginning of June. For now, they’re only open one day per week, on Saturdays, though. So if this is what you’ve been waiting for, then set a reminder!



Saturdays only | 1 - 8pm | Slow Hand Beer Company 1830 Powell St. MAP

SOLSTICE SESH | The Summer Solstice is happening on Tuesday, June 21st. Although from then-on-out the days will be getting incrementally shorter, there will still be plenty of daylight hours to enjoy Luppolo Brewing’s Summer Solstice Sesh 2022: Fruit and Sour Beer Fest, which goes down the following Saturday, June 25th. The ‘wild’ one-day-only celebration begins at Noon and features a tap takeover of collabs and seasonal fresh fruit beers, a super limited amount of special barrel-aged brews, and exclusive bottle releases. As for the not-beer aspects, expect pizza (more on that here) and live music to help keep you extra happy.



Sat, June 25 | 12 - 11pm | Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

DAISY DAYS… | Studio Brewing has also got something planned for the first weekend of summer: their inaugural Daisy Days celebration. Take a jaunt out to the Burnaby brewery Saturday and/or Sunday for a community-focused day featuring local goods and eats, live music, games, free stuff and more. Keep on theme by also enjoying a glass or two of their summery Daisy Chain New World Saison. Follow the Studio Brewing Instagram feed for more details as they are announced. Bring on the summer!



June 24 & 25 | 4 - 9pm | Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

…AND INDUSTRY NIGHTS | Industry folks take note that R&B Brewing is now hosting weekly Industry Nights, every Monday. Although technically lasting all day long – beginning when they open at 11am, with $6.50 pints for all F&B workers – things really take off from 7-10pm. That’s when you can expect music from some local DJs, including R&B’s own Head Brewer. Find out more.



Every Monday | 11am - 11pm | R&B Brewing Co. 54 East 4th Ave. MAP

CHILLIWACK | Well isn’t this nice: Chilliwack’s Bricklayer Brewing is hosting neighbourhood ceramic artist Cathy Terepocki for a one-day pop-up in the brewery. In addition to some new pieces, Terepocki will be selling some of her Chilliwack River Clay collection, which is made entirely from local, hand harvested clay. How cool is that?! Scope it out while sipping on something equally cool, like Bricklayer’s ‘Mothership Connection’ Rhubarb Lemonade Sour or a ‘Beergarita’, on Saturday, June 25th. Find out more.



Sat, June 25 | 1 - 4pm | Bricklayer Brewing #101 - 46126 Yale Rd. MAP

SHAKETOWN | If summertime makes you crave cold beer and smoked meat, then don’t miss out on Shaketown Brewing’s new Sunday Smoker Series. On Sunday, June 26th, the North Van brewery is hosting their neighbours, The Gull, who will be whipping up some smoked meat sandwiches just for the occasion. (Just a guess, but these would probably make very good friends with Shaketown’s Prohibition Pilsner.) This is the first of a planned monthly series of collabs between the two neighbourhood spots. Find out more.

