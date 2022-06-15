Community News / Yaletown

Celebrate Father’s Day with the Gift of Grilling, From Luigi & Sons

Portrait

The Goods from Elisa

Vancouver, BC | This Father’s Day, Luigi & Sons is pleased to offer exclusive, limited edition gift baskets. Available in three different sizes, our curated baskets feature signature Elisa cuts, perfect for Father’s Day celebrations.

Basket prices range from $125 – $300 CAD and provide a well-rounded meal experience for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to steaks, baskets include Luigi & Sons’ premium provisions, our classic side dishes and our made fresh daily salads and cookies.

To place an order, please call 604-416-5443 or email the Luigi & Sons store directly at info@luigiandsons.com.

Luigi & Sons
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1119 Hamilton St. | 604-416-5443 | WEBSITE
