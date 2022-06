The Goods from Giovane Caffe and Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | If Dad has a sweet tooth, treat him to an order of house-made Zeppoles, a deep-fried Italian fritter that’s filled with a decadent pastry cream and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. Zeppoles are typically enjoyed in Italy during the Festival of St. Joseph, when Italians take time to celebrate fathers everywhere. Available at Giovane Caffè and Di Beppe on Saturday, June 18th and Sunday, June 19th.

Giovane Caffè West End 1049 West Cordova St. MAP