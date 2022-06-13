Community News / The Okanagan

This Poplar Grove Wine Pairs Best With Sunsets on the Beach

Portrait

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Looking for the perfect wine to wind down with after a long summer day? We highly recommend Poplar Grove’s Cabernet Franc 2018 (14.7% ABV) this season.

An elegant, ruby-hued wine made using traditional Bordeaux techniques, our 2018 vintage spent 21 months in 30% new oak and two- to three-year-old French oak barrels, and another 12 months in bottle before being released. Beginning with flavours of blueberry and dark chocolate, before rounding out with notes of vanilla and dried herbs, the overall spice and richness of this wine is ideal for those who choose to contemplate the day’s excitement as the sun goes down.

Poplar Grove’s Cabernet Franc 2018 is $34.70 per bottle, and can be purchased directly from our online shop here.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE


