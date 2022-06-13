Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Restaurant Seeking a Bar Manager

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence is looking for a Bar Manager! We have a small but fierce bar program that reflects our French roots by focusing predominantly on French spirits. Our drink list evolves with our dinner menu and with full autonomy, there’s lots of opportunity to express your creativity and feel a sense of ownership. It is a restaurant bar which offers full dinner service so serving experience is an asset. You can expect a positive, supportive and fast-paced work environment, and the chance to join a truly passionate and professional team. While bilingual French speakers are optimal, it’s not mandatory.

Our staff are well compensated with competitive wages and generous gratuities. We also offer extended health benefits and RRSP programs with matched contributions for all employees, full and part time! Because we truly believe in a healthy work-life balance, you are considered full time at only four shifts per week with a guaranteed two days off in a row.

Responsibilities include writing and managing the cocktail, beer and spirits list, ordering, inventory, staff education and training, and maintaining a thorough food and wine knowledge.

Start date is flexible but ideally training will begin in mid-to-late July.

Interested applicants can email their resumes to julie@stlawrencerestaurant.com.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
