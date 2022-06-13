Community News / East Vancouver

‘Midsummer Markt’ Coming to Strange Fellows Brewing, June 18th & 19th

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are happy to announce the upcoming MIDSUMMR MARKT – an open-air market and seasonal celebration of the local and handmade.

The outdoor market will feature OH Studio Project’s thoughtfully curated collection of ceramics, jewellery, prints + paintings, baskets, baked goods, chocolate, sustainable fashion, upcycled leather accessories, fresh florals, stationary, woodworking, glass, and more… for you to enjoy with a glass of beer/cider/wine in hand.

Since the market just happens to coincide with FATHER’S DAY, we have a fun AND refreshing way for you to show your love… the DUNK-YOUR-DAD Tank will be here making a splash on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. All Dads* that are doused will receive a beer on the house!

*by Dad we mean any father figure who loves and supports you no matter what.

MIDSUMMER MARKT hours:

Saturday June 18th 11-6pm (live music 2-4pm)

Sunday June 19th 11-4pm

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
