Enjoy Father’s Day ‘En Famiglia’ with Ask for Luigi’s Seasonal Menu

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | Sit-down to a family-style meal with your famiglia this Father’s Day weekend and enjoy Ask for Luigi’s seasonal dishes, perfect for welcoming in the first of summer’s produce. On feature is Roasted Bone Marrow with summer black truffles, morels, herb and breadcrumb gremolata, served with toasted focaccia; and Birra-Braised Short Ribs on a bed of fregola sarda, roasted corn, guanciale and summer black truffle. Both of these dishes will be available on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.