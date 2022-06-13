Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend with These Pourhouse Specials

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | On Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, celebrate Dad at Pourhouse, recently named Canada’s Best Restaurant Bar by Canada’s 100Best. Enjoy a special performance by The Poorboy Trio on Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m., along with their featured steak and cocktail pairing all weekend long: a 10 oz Ribeye Steak, served with tallow butter and overnight onions and a St. Remy Old Fashioned. Pourhouse will also be donating $1 from the sale of each Old Fashioned to Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver.