Kitchen Table Restaurants’ New Concept, ‘Motoretta’, Seeking a General Manager

The Goods from Kitchen Table Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | Motoretta Gelato, Kitchen Table Restaurants’ latest concept, is looking for a General Manager to oversee operations at our soon-to-open gelato shop in downtown Vancouver!

Partnered with a gelato master and co-winner of the Grand Title of North America Champions at the Carpigiani Gelato University, Motoretta Gelato will serve up traditional gelato and granita with a modern sensibility, preserving its simplicity while showcasing the best of B.C.’s seasonal ingredients married with exceptional Italian products. Primarily a takeaway location with a small number of indoor and outdoor dining tables, Motoretta will offer a bustling, lively environment with delicious gelato and other Italian frozen treats in addition to traditional Italian espresso and take away gelato pints.

This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with plenty of room for growth, development, and advancement.

You have:

● Minimum two years of management experience in a similar environment (Cafe Managers are

welcome to apply!)

● Barista skills – experience in the preparation of espresso-based coffee drinks considered an

asset

● Strong multi-tasking skills and enjoy a dynamic environment

● Experience with inventory management and ordering

● Experience with scheduling

● Food Safe Level 1

● Proficiency with Google Workspace or equivalent

● Experience with Italian café culture is considered an asset (gelato, dolci, coffee)

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffe & Bacaro, Carlino, and Caffe Super Veloce. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus on excellence and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Salary range: $45,000.00-$50,000.00 per year

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!

Please email your resume to careers@ktrestaurants.com.