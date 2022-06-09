Heads Up / Downtown

Ignore the Rain and Head Downtown for the Japan Market Summer Festival

Portrait

Photo of @taconorisushitacos via @japanmarketvancouver

The Japan Market Summer Festival is taking place this weekend, (June 11th and 12th), showcasing over 70 Japanese and Japanese-themed food, art and culture vendors – the perfect blend for a day well spent.

Organized by three Japanese-Canadian women and Vancouver-based business owners Yuko Yoshida (Pac West Kimono), Mami Mizutani (Beauty Secrets of Japan) and Yurie Hoyoyon (Cutie x Cutie), this outdoor market is all about passion for spreading the beauty of Japanese culture (expect a curated selection of everything from Japanese-inspired bags, jewelry and clothing to candles, soap and art). Pro-tip: Go hungry! The market has outdone themselves with a solid line-up of Japanese food trucks and vendors (we have our eye on a crunchy handheld sushi from Taco Nori Sushi Tacos, and sweet snacks from Kanadell Japanese Bakery). For a full list of participating vendors check out the Japan Market website.

Japan Market goes down in the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza on Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th, from 10am to 5pm. Entry is $5 per person, or $9 for two (16 or under can get in for free). Buy your tickets in advance here. For more information about the festival, keep an eye on their Instagram page.

Vancouver Art Gallery
Neighbourhood: Downtown
750 Hornby St. | 604-662-4700 | WEBSITE
