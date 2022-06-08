Pluvio Restaurant in Ucluelet Seeking a Year-Round Pastry Cook/Chef

The Goods from Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms

Ucluelet, BC | Our award winning restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant, beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4th Best New Restaurant in Canada in 2019 by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine, and in the 2022 ‘Canada’s 100 Best Restaurant Awards’ won ‘Best Destination Restaurant’ and placed at number 37 for overall Best Restaurant.

​​We are an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely as a team to support each other and our guests. We work hard to ensure our team stay happy and healthy, making sure that our team have a good work – life balance. Pluvio is a positive workplace with opportunities for growth and development. We offer competitive wages with extended health and dental benefits, a daily family meal, longevity rewards, restaurant + room discounts and so much more.

​What joining our team would look like:

We are a small kitchen team, led by Chef Warren Barr. We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program, making everything from scratch and foraging local ingredients to use on our menu. The open kitchen enjoys lots of natural light and fresh air, and there are lots of opportunities for our team to get outdoors to pick herbs and engage with our guests during dinner service. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in menu development and guest experience. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, learn from a passionate and driven Chef and make an impact on a nationally recognized culinary program.

​​Our kitchen team can expect to work between 45-50 hours per week over 4 days. This makes for long days but also the opportunity to explore and enjoy the West Coast, whether that means fishing, foraging, surfing or camping.

​​Applicants should possess the following:

A passion for food

Curiosity and excitement to learn

Previous high level, fast paced, from scratch pastry cooking experience

Desire to create memorable experiences

The ability to work in a clean, organized and efficient manner

The ability to take and give direction, follow and develop recipes, give instructions and adapt as needed

In this role, you will be:

Bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team

Working directly with Chef Warren Barr + the kitchen team with the best local ingredients, to prepare food to a very high quality

Working 4 days, 45-50 hours, per week, in our small 24 seat modern fine dining restaurant in the role of pastry cook/chef

Focused on the dessert program but also responsible for some appetizer mise en place and service

Collaborating with Chef and the team to continue to improve the working environment and to build on an already exceptional culinary program

Responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the kitchen and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness, safety + organization of the kitchen

Responsible for upholding the high standards of food service and delivering an exceptional dining experience to our guests

Compensation / benefits:

Competitive wages: $45,000 per year

Long term housing: private room in brand new home in Ucluelet

Tip pooling

Extended medical and dental benefits

Daily family meal

Restaurant + room discount

Family room rates

Longevity rewards

Annual wage increase

Annual team appreciation events

Annual winter closure (usually 3-8 weeks)

Dinner service only

A great team + positive working environment

To apply, email dine@pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.