Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Celebrates Father’s Day, Sixth Anniversary With June Menu Features

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is marking a pair of major occasions in fine style by showcasing BC’s freshest catches in exclusive menu features that celebrate Father’s Day and the downtown tide-to-table staple’s sixth anniversary this June.

For Father’s Day, Chef Tommy Shorthouse and his culinary team will help guests give the special fathers and father figures in their lives their due by offering a Salmon Wellington Feast for Four for $150 (or $37.50 per guest) plus tax and gratuity. Available exclusively for dinner service on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, the centrepiece of each feast is a Spring Salmon topped with Dungeness Crab, Seaweed and Mushrooms Duxelles, wrapped in Spinach and Pastry, cooked to order and cut tableside.

On Thursday, June 23, the Fanny Bay family will ‘shell-a-brate’ its sixth anniversary as a Stadium District dining destination by showcasing a ‘Shipwreck’ Oysters and Sparkling Special that features a dozen freshly shucked oysters topped with Northern Divine caviar, trout roe and rhubarb relish, and a bottle of Frind Brut for the table to enjoy for $100 plus tax and gratuity.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at CalvinS@fannybayoysters.com.

FATHER’S DAY RESERVATIONS

As Father’s Day services on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 are expected to book quickly, reservations are highly recommended. All Salmon Wellington Father’s Day Feasts for Four must be pre-ordered in advance by calling Fanny Bay at 778-379-9510 or online via OpenTable.