Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Styles New Father’s Day Treats

Portrait

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie is bringing back its popular decadent Father’s Day treats. You know what they say, “smoke ’em if you got ‘em” — or, in this case, eat ‘em. Get your dapper dad some extremely life-like chocolate cigars filled with rum-flavoured chocolate ganache, or the ‘Best Dad Ever’ Opera Cake, a six-inch square cake spiffed up in a tuxedo and made with coffee-drenched biscuit, and coffee crémeaux and dark-chocolate mousse. Mon Paris Father’s Day offerings are available to pre-order online now with pickup at the pastry shop (4396 Beresford St.).

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2022 Father’s Day Offerings

Best Dad Ever Opera Cake – $45
6” square cake all dressed up in a dapper tuxedo addressed to “The Best Dad Ever”: coffee-drenched biscuit and coffee crémeaux, dark-chocolate mousse.

Chocolate Cigars (4 in a pack) – $28
Convincing replicas, these chocolate cigars are a real treat, filled with rum-flavoured dark-chocolate ganache

Best Dad Ever Opera Cakes must be ordered by Friday, June 17 for pick up on Sunday, June 19. Orders for Father’s Day offerings, or signature cakes, chocolates, and pastries can be placed online starting now at monparis.ca/monparis-shop; in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; or by phone at 604-564-5665.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Styles New Father’s Day Treats
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Prepares for Mother’s Day with Handcrafted Chocolate Flowers, Decadent Cakes

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Something New Is Boldly Brewing in South Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

Popular

To Live For Bakery and Cafe Opening Soon in East Van

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Our First Look Inside Kafka’s In The Park

Who is Neil Hillbrandt?

Tara Davies Does ‘The Dishes’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Honours ‘World Oceans Day’ with Local Kelp Creation
Community News

Five Ocean Wise Recommended Seafood Species for World Oceans Day (June 8th)
Community News / Main Street

¿CóMO? Taperia Launches Summer-Long Paella Series with the Paella Guys
Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou Launches Father’s Day Dinner To-Go