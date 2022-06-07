Mon Paris Pâtisserie Styles New Father’s Day Treats

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie is bringing back its popular decadent Father’s Day treats. You know what they say, “smoke ’em if you got ‘em” — or, in this case, eat ‘em. Get your dapper dad some extremely life-like chocolate cigars filled with rum-flavoured chocolate ganache, or the ‘Best Dad Ever’ Opera Cake, a six-inch square cake spiffed up in a tuxedo and made with coffee-drenched biscuit, and coffee crémeaux and dark-chocolate mousse. Mon Paris Father’s Day offerings are available to pre-order online now with pickup at the pastry shop (4396 Beresford St.).

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2022 Father’s Day Offerings

Best Dad Ever Opera Cake – $45

6” square cake all dressed up in a dapper tuxedo addressed to “The Best Dad Ever”: coffee-drenched biscuit and coffee crémeaux, dark-chocolate mousse.

Chocolate Cigars (4 in a pack) – $28

Convincing replicas, these chocolate cigars are a real treat, filled with rum-flavoured dark-chocolate ganache

Best Dad Ever Opera Cakes must be ordered by Friday, June 17 for pick up on Sunday, June 19. Orders for Father’s Day offerings, or signature cakes, chocolates, and pastries can be placed online starting now at monparis.ca/monparis-shop; in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; or by phone at 604-564-5665.