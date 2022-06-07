Burdock & Co Seeking to Fill Several FOH Positions

The Goods from Burdock & Co

Vancouver, BC | Burdock & Co on Main Street is looking for a part-to-full time server, bartender, and servers assistant, to start immediately. A love of local food and seasonal ingredients, as well as natural wines is considered an asset. Evenings only. Flexible schedule. Staff meal included. Wages are $15.65 per hour, with a $15-35 hourly tip rate (depending on the position). Join our progressive and positive team!

Please email your resume along with the position you are applying for to Andrea@burdockandco.com.