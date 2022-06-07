Bacchus Restaurant Honours ‘World Oceans Day’ with Local Kelp Creation

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) joins 100 fellow Relais & Châteaux properties around the world to honour World Oceans Day with a Seaweed Symphony theme. Available on the dinner menu for a limited time, Chef de Cuisine Jason Baker’s seafood feature is the Bull Kelp Cured Canadian Rockfish with Pickled Macro Kelp, Crisp Kelp, Quinoa, and Kombu Bubbles.

“This dish is inspired by the ocean,” explains Baker. “The Rockfish represents the predictor, which can be found in and around the seaweed bed. The quinoa is to represent the ocean seabed and Kombu bubbles represent the ocean spray. The seaweed is not only the key ingredient to this dish but it also represents the natural food chain from the rockfish who feasts on the seaweed. As a young chef, I am aware we need to be sustainable leaders, and I believe everything we use needs to be with a sustainable view and with Vancouver being a marine city, the ocean is a good place for us to start.”

Guests can order the Bull Kelp Cured Canadian Rockfish with Pickled Macro Kelp, Crisp Kelp, Quinoa, and Kombu Bubbles ($21) from now until Sunday, June 12, 2022. Locally-sourced ingredients include the rockfish, which is supplied through a local fishmonger, and the kelp, farmed and caught sustainability by Canadian Kelp.

Seaweed Symphony was created by Relais & Châteaux to help support the UN’s theme of “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean”.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.