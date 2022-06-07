Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Honours ‘World Oceans Day’ with Local Kelp Creation

Portrait

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) joins 100 fellow Relais & Châteaux properties around the world to honour World Oceans Day with a Seaweed Symphony theme. Available on the dinner menu for a limited time, Chef de Cuisine Jason Baker’s seafood feature is the Bull Kelp Cured Canadian Rockfish with Pickled Macro Kelp, Crisp Kelp, Quinoa, and Kombu Bubbles.

“This dish is inspired by the ocean,” explains Baker. “The Rockfish represents the predictor, which can be found in and around the seaweed bed. The quinoa is to represent the ocean seabed and Kombu bubbles represent the ocean spray. The seaweed is not only the key ingredient to this dish but it also represents the natural food chain from the rockfish who feasts on the seaweed. As a young chef, I am aware we need to be sustainable leaders, and I believe everything we use needs to be with a sustainable view and with Vancouver being a marine city, the ocean is a good place for us to start.”

Guests can order the Bull Kelp Cured Canadian Rockfish with Pickled Macro Kelp, Crisp Kelp, Quinoa, and Kombu Bubbles ($21) from now until Sunday, June 12, 2022. Locally-sourced ingredients include the rockfish, which is supplied through a local fishmonger, and the kelp, farmed and caught sustainability by Canadian Kelp.

Seaweed Symphony was created by Relais & Châteaux to help support the UN’s theme of “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean”.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
Bacchus Restaurant Honours ‘World Oceans Day’ with Local Kelp Creation
Bacchus Restaurant at the Wedgewood Hotel Reveals New Seasonal Menu

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Our First Look Inside Kafka’s In The Park

Opening Soon: The Herrick

Five Films Screening at This Year’s DOXA Festival We Want to Watch (Plus One Panel Discussion)

The View From Your Window #263

‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

A Look Inside The Imminent Cantina 189

Popular

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

To Live For Bakery and Cafe Opening Soon in East Van

Our First Look Inside Kafka’s In The Park

Grab Tickets for the ‘Before Sunset’ Outdoors Dinner Now

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Styles New Father’s Day Treats
Community News

Five Ocean Wise Recommended Seafood Species for World Oceans Day (June 8th)
Community News / Main Street

¿CóMO? Taperia Launches Summer-Long Paella Series with the Paella Guys
Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou Launches Father’s Day Dinner To-Go