Five Ocean Wise Recommended Seafood Species for World Oceans Day (June 8th)

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | World Ocean Day is on June 8th. The theme of this year’s UN-designated day is Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean.

Overfishing is one of the greatest threats facing our oceans today, but it is also the one we have the most power to change. By choosing Ocean Wise seafood and supporting our partner businesses, we can all play a role in ensuring our oceans remain healthy and thriving for generations to come.

In honour of World Oceans Day, we are featuring five amazing Ocean Wise recommended seafood species to help you celebrate:

Kelp and seaweed: A great example of restorative aquaculture, kelp and seaweed provide habitat, absorb CO2 and produce oxygen. Farmed seaweed is so sustainable that any species, cultivated anywhere in the world, is Ocean Wise recommended.

Tip: Seaweed adds umami to any meal – give it a shot!

Spot Prawns: Prawns (shrimp) are the most eaten seafood item in North America, but most come from unsustainable sources. BC Spot Prawns are a great sustainable alternative right from our backyard.

Tip: For a simple way to prepare – remove the heads and drop tails in salty boiling water for 45 seconds, then remove and dip quickly in an ice bath to stop the cooking. Peel, eat and enjoy! Pro tip: The heads can be used to make an amazing bisque!

Scallops: Farmed shellfish, including scallops, are some of the most sustainable seafood options. As filter feeders, they survive off nutrients naturally found in the water columns and are one of the few sources of zero-input protein!

Tip: Sear large scallops on one side only in a hot pan until they’re a rich brown colour, for about 2 mins.

Mussels: Like scallops mussels are an excellent sustainable seafood option because they are farmed in a way that benefits the environment and they are so simple to prepare!

Tip: Use any flavourings and liquid you like (beer & chorizo, wine & parsley, coconut milk & lemongrass, etc.) and steam in a pot. All will open uniformly in around 2-5 mins. (Discard any that don’t open.)

Dungeness Crab: Dungeness crabs are resilient to fishing pressure because they reach sexual maturity quickly and have short life spans. Only adult male crabs are taken in the fishery to ensure the females are left to produce future generations.

Tip: Dungeness Crab is one of the richest and tastiest seafoods!

Throughout June, Ocean Wise Seafood will be running an educational campaign on @oceanwiseseafood – follow along for information on restorative species, aquaculture, bycatch, wild capture fisheries and more! Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you.