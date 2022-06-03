Mon Pitou Launches Father’s Day Dinner To-Go

Community News / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou is kicking off the month of June with a delicious dinner to-go to celebrate Father’s Day.

In perfect dad fashion, the star of this dinner is a whole rack of ribs that are cooked low and slow with Mon Pitou’s secret dry rub. All that needs to be done is to add the house-made apricot barbecue sauce and grill!

And with the summer just beginning, this dinner features some favourites of the season including sweet corn, fully loaded baked potatoes, coleslaw and cornbread. For dessert? A whole lemon cheesecake tart!

The Father’s Day BBQ Rib dinner is $190 and serves four people. It is available for pre-order until Thursday, June 16th and can be ordered by visiting Mon Pitou’s Tock profile at www.exploretock.com/marchemonpitou.

Marché Mon Pitou is located at 1387 W 7th Avenue and is open daily from 8AM-6PM. For more information, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca.

