Opportunity Knocks / West End

‘Bacaro’ Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar Seeking Day Manager and Servers

Portrait

The Goods from Bacaro

Vancouver, BC | Bacaro, one of Kitchen Table Restaurant’s latest concepts, is looking for Servers and a Day Manager to join our team! Located in the Fairmont Pac Rim, Bacaro is a Venice-inspired restaurant and wine bar, focusing on utilizing the best of BC and Italy.

While wandering in Venice, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon a bacaro. Far from the crowds, tucked away on side streets and alongside canals, a bacaro is a quintessential Northern Italian wine bar. This is the inspiration behind Bacaro and we hope to emulate the same experience in our own city. A place to stop for a quick spritz, enjoy a few drinks with friends or an all-night dinner: a bacaro is casual and intimate all at once.

You have:
● Experience in a similar position
● Experience with Italian cuisine is a huge plus!
● Developing wine knowledge (WSET training is considered an asset)
● A team-oriented outlook
● A desire to learn and to lead by example
● Serving it Right Certification
● A passion for food and service and a positive attitude to bring to our close-knit team

What you can expect from us:
● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four
● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu (Day Manager position only)
● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off (Day Manager position only)
● Extended health benefits including vision and dental (after 3 months for Day Manager and after 6 months of continuous full-time employment for Server)
● A supportive, positive work environment
● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffe, Di Beppe, Carlino, and Caffe Super Veloce. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus on excellence and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Salary Range:
Day Manager – $40,000 – $47,500 + gratuities
Server – $15.65 + gratuities

Please forward your resume to petra@giovanebacaro.com.

Giovane Caffè & Bacaro
Neighbourhood: West End
1049 West Cordova St. | 604-687-9887 | WEBSITE
‘Bacaro’ Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar Seeking Day Manager and Servers
The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

There are 0 comments

West End

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

Popular

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Oh Carolina’s 2022 Sunday Garden Party Series Kicks Off June 5th

Our First Look Inside Kafka’s In The Park

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

‘Au Comptoir’ French Bistro Looking for Cooks to Add to Their Close-Knit Team
Opportunity Knocks / West End

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is Seeking a Head Bartender
Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

Multiple Management Roles with Toptable Group Whistler Now Available

3 Places
Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Coffee Roastery Modus Looking to Add a Part-Time Baker to Their Small Team