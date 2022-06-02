‘Bacaro’ Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar Seeking Day Manager and Servers

The Goods from Bacaro

Vancouver, BC | Bacaro, one of Kitchen Table Restaurant’s latest concepts, is looking for Servers and a Day Manager to join our team! Located in the Fairmont Pac Rim, Bacaro is a Venice-inspired restaurant and wine bar, focusing on utilizing the best of BC and Italy.

While wandering in Venice, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon a bacaro. Far from the crowds, tucked away on side streets and alongside canals, a bacaro is a quintessential Northern Italian wine bar. This is the inspiration behind Bacaro and we hope to emulate the same experience in our own city. A place to stop for a quick spritz, enjoy a few drinks with friends or an all-night dinner: a bacaro is casual and intimate all at once.

You have:

● Experience in a similar position

● Experience with Italian cuisine is a huge plus!

● Developing wine knowledge (WSET training is considered an asset)

● A team-oriented outlook

● A desire to learn and to lead by example

● Serving it Right Certification

● A passion for food and service and a positive attitude to bring to our close-knit team

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu (Day Manager position only)

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off (Day Manager position only)

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental (after 3 months for Day Manager and after 6 months of continuous full-time employment for Server)

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffe, Di Beppe, Carlino, and Caffe Super Veloce. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus on excellence and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Salary Range:

Day Manager – $40,000 – $47,500 + gratuities

Server – $15.65 + gratuities

Please forward your resume to petra@giovanebacaro.com.