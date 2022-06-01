Mister and Lee’s Donuts Collaborate on Special Anniversary Chocolate Ice Cream Donut Creation

The Goods from Mister

Vancouver, BC | Mister is turning six! In celebration of the grand opening of its new Kitsilano location and upcoming anniversary, Vancouver’s original artisan liquid-nitrogen churned ice cream shop has teamed up with their friends from Lee’s Donuts for a new cool treat. Available only at Mister Ice Cream Bar (1835 West 1st Avenue) from June 11 to 12, 2022, the limited-edition Chocolate Trio Ice Cream Donut features a Mister chocolate trio and donut ice cream served in a Lee’s Donut, then hot pressed to order.

“Opening Mister six years ago, we honestly didn’t know what to expect, because nitro ice cream was still a new concept in Canada,” says Tommy Choi, who co-owns Mister with Michael Lai and opened its original Yaletown location in 2016. “The support has been incredible! And we now have a second location in Kits. To celebrate, we wanted to create a unique treat for our guests to enjoy and thought, why not a donut ice cream sandwich? And chocolate is one of our most popular flavours. We are huge fans of Lee’s Donuts, and they have been fun to work with.”

The Chocolate Trio Ice Cream Donut ($8.50) is a chocolate and donut lovers’ dream. Mister’s chocolate trio ice cream is mixed with Lee’s Donut Chocolate Cake for an exclusive flavour explosion, then served in a classic Lee’s Donut Honey Dip. It is hot pressed to order to give guests an ice cream sandwich feel.

In addition, a special Chocolate Trio Ice Cream Pint ($13) will be available at Lee’s Donuts (1689 Johnston Street) and both Mister locations in Yaletown and Kitsilano, starting June 11, 2022. It features an Ovaltine ice cream base with Nutella swirl and Lee’s Donut Chocolate Cake crumbles.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with all our friends, family, and guests very soon and have them try our new ice cream donut,” adds Choi.

For hours of operation and more information, please visit madebymister.com.

Mister Ice Cream Bar Kitsilano 1835 West 1st Ave. MAP