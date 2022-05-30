Oh Carolina’s 2022 Sunday Garden Party Series Kicks Off June 5th

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina is excited to announce the return of its famous Garden Party series for the 2022 season! Gooseneck Sommelier, Michael Littleford, and Oh Carolina Café Chef, Karima Chellouf, collaborate with local chefs & restaurants in order to bring the deliciousness all summer long. The dynamic line-up of themes & cuisine will provide a unique experience every Sunday, so stay tuned for the full schedule! Already confirmed events & collaborations include Gooseneck’s annual Sausage & Rosé party, APÉRO Nights, Heidi Noble of JoieFarm, Lina Caschetto, and Kym Nguyen! As always, all events will include a well-curated selection of local & international wines for sale by the glass and bottle.

Starting on June 5th with APÉRO Nights, and running most Sundays through the end of September, the Garden Party series will pop off from 3pm-10pm. No tickets are required, so join us at your leisure, but these events are not to be missed!