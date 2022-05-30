Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

‘Au Comptoir’ French Bistro Looking for Cooks to Add to Their Close-Knit Team

Portrait

The Goods from Au Comptoir

Vancouver, BC | Au Comptoir is an award winning French bistro located in the heart of Kitsilano, bringing the familiarity of a classic French bistro to Kitsilano with West Coast inspiration and a modern touch. We are seeking ambitious, hardworking cooks to join our already strong and close-knit team.

The right applicant would be a motivated cook who is a team-player with a positive, hard working attitude. There is plenty of opportunity to grow as a chef within our restaurant. Varying levels of experience could fit this role, provided the right attitude is there. Compensation is dependent upon experience, gratuities are above industry standard.

Please email Chef@aucomptoir.ca, or drop off your resume at Au Comptoir (2278 W 4th Ave.) in person between 2 and 5 pm.

Au Comptoir
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2278 W 4th Ave | 604-569-2278 | WEBSITE
‘Au Comptoir’ French Bistro Looking for Cooks to Add to Their Close-Knit Team
Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

New Restaurant ‘Folke’ Starting to Take Shape in Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Recipe for Nowruz Specialty, ‘Sabzi Polo’

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Memories of Nowruz

Tickets Added for ‘Will Travel for Food, Flight 3: Japan – India’

‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

Popular

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Picking Grapes With Andrew Forsyth

HEADS UP // Head to Bowen Island for a Fire Cooking Workshop and Dinner

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / West End

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is Seeking a Head Bartender
Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

Multiple Management Roles with Toptable Group Whistler Now Available

3 Places
Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Coffee Roastery Modus Looking to Add a Part-Time Baker to Their Small Team
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse is Looking for a Day Manager