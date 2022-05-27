The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is Seeking a Head Bartender

The Goods from The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | At Westin, we are committed to empowering the well-being of our guests by providing a refreshing environment, thoughtful amenities, and revitalizing programming to help ensure that they leave feeling better than when they arrived. We recognize that travel can be disruptive to our guests’ well-being, and we’re energized to assist as partners in helping them maintain control and soaring above it all while on the road. Everything we do is designed to help guests be at their best, and they appreciate our supportive attitude, anticipatory service and extensive knowledge on how to best assist them throughout their stay. We are looking for dynamic people who are excited to join the team and ready to jump into any situation to give a helping hand. If you’re someone who has is positive, adaptable and intuitive, and has a genuine interest in the well-being of others around you, we invite you to discover how at Westin, together we can rise.

JOB SUMMARY

Our jobs aren’t just about mixing drinks. Instead, we want to build an experience that is memorable and unique. Our bartenders have the basics down, but are constantly on the look-out for new trends, micro-local offerings, and guests’ evolving needs. They are not just a beverage enthusiast, but also the host of the space. Their role goes beyond the bar itself to take ownership of guest service more broadly and do what needs to be done. Bartenders will use their knowledge and expertise to make the bar look and function flawlessly. They will build relationships with others across the hotel and in the community, to anticipate and deliver on our guests’ needs. They should be passionate about the guest service experience, but also have an eye for detail – from the money that moves through their hands, to the information they provide to guests, to the quality of their drinks.

No matter what position you are in, there are a few things that are critical to success – creating a safe workplace, following company policies and procedures, protecting company assets, maintaining confidentiality, and ensuring your uniform and personal appearance are professional. Bartenders will be on their feet and moving around (stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time) and taking a hands-on approach to their work (move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 25 pounds without assistance; reach overhead and below the knees, including bending, twisting, pulling, and stooping). Doing all these things well (and other reasonable job duties as requested) is critical for Bartenders – to get it right for our guests and our business each and every time.

At Marriott, we are committed to putting our associates first and their health and safety are our highest priorities. This position requires associates to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 per current Public Health Agency of Canada standards or approved for a Human Rights accommodation.

Get more details and apply here.

Marriott International is an equal opportunity employer. We believe in hiring a diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive, people-first culture. We are committed to non-discrimination on any protected basis, such as disability and veteran status, or any other basis covered under applicable law.