Bacchus Restaurant at the Wedgewood Hotel Reveals New Seasonal Menu

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Experience the bounty of fresh spring and summer ingredients at Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) this month, as Chef Montgomery Lau and his team unveil a bright new seasonal menu. Guests who visit Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux culinary destination will enjoy dishes featuring local seafood and produce, complemented by global flavours.

“Our new summer menu highlights the incredible fresh ingredients British Columbia has to offer,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Chef Monty and our kitchen team are incredibly talented and have created some beautiful dishes for the upcoming new season, and we look forward to welcoming local guests and visiting guests to Bacchus.”

The new Bacchus summer menu features a variety of appetizers, share plates, mains, and desserts. Highlights include the Foie Gras Parfait with Rhubarb and Strawberry; Nettle Risotto; White Wine Braised Spring Rabbit; and Pan Roasted Arctic Char with Hokkaido Scallop. Desserts include the Blueberry Bavarois with Almond Dacquoise.

“Summer is one of my favourite seasons in the kitchen, especially because my team and I can be creative with local fresh produce and proteins, such as with our new nettle risotto, line-caught Haida Gwaii halibut, and more,” adds Lau.

Bacchus is open for lunch, cocktail, and dinner daily. For full hours and more information, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.