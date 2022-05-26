Community News / West Side

Downlow Burgers Summertime Pop-Up Kicking Off at UBC This Weekend

Portrait

The Goods from Downlow Burgers and DownLow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Things are about to get sizzlin’ over at UBC’s Vancouver campus as Mount Pleasant staple DownLow Burgers is popping-up alongside team DL Chicken for a good time this summer, kicking off on International Burger Day, May 28, 2022.

“Since opening our second DL Chicken last year, the UBC community has been gracious, kind, and supportive,” says Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken and Downlow Burgers with his wife and business partner Lindsey Mann. “To celebrate our first full summer on campus, we wanted to add a cheeky Downlow Burgers pop-up to our menu! There will be six of our most popular burgers available. Guests can take-out, dine-in, and of course, chill on our spacious patio.”

The Downlow Burgers University Pop-Up menu starts from $10 and features six creations, all using organic beef, including:

The Americana – special sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, and pickles
The Fat Boy – cheddar cheese, Coney Island-style chili, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, onions
The French Onion – Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, French onion sauce
The Oklahoma – cheddar cheese, onion seared patties, special sauce and pickles
The DL Extra – single 6oz patty, pickles, tomato, shredduce, mayo, ketchup, and onions
The Patty Melt – single 6oz patty, toast, cheese, special sauce, caramelized onions

“We’ll also have more fun and tasty announcements coming throughout summer, so stay tuned,” adds Stephen.

DL Chicken UBC is located at 6065 University Boulevard and open from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online ordering for pick-up is available at www.dlchickenshack.ca and via SkipTheDishes for delivery.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram or at www.DLChickenShack.ca.

Downlow Chicken Shack (UBC)
Neighbourhood: West Side
6065 University Boulevard | WEBSITE
Downlow Burgers Summertime Pop-Up Kicking Off at UBC This Weekend
DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

There are 0 comments

West Side

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

New Restaurant ‘Folke’ Starting to Take Shape in Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Recipe for Nowruz Specialty, ‘Sabzi Polo’

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Memories of Nowruz

Tickets Added for ‘Will Travel for Food, Flight 3: Japan – India’

‘Tayo’ Bringing Collaborative Vibes and Tropical Flavours To A Special Dinner, March 28th

Popular

On the Perils of Being a Pedestrian, the Car Culture Disease, and the Rise of Billionaires

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st

Picking Grapes With Andrew Forsyth

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

¿CóMO? Tapería Relaunching Happy Hour Menu, Opening Patio on June 1st
Community News / West Vancouver

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st
Community News

What’s on the Calendar at UBC Farm This June
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Adds New, Low Alcohol ‘2021 Rosé Nouveau’ to Their Portfolio