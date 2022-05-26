Downlow Burgers Summertime Pop-Up Kicking Off at UBC This Weekend

The Goods from Downlow Burgers and DownLow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Things are about to get sizzlin’ over at UBC’s Vancouver campus as Mount Pleasant staple DownLow Burgers is popping-up alongside team DL Chicken for a good time this summer, kicking off on International Burger Day, May 28, 2022.

“Since opening our second DL Chicken last year, the UBC community has been gracious, kind, and supportive,” says Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken and Downlow Burgers with his wife and business partner Lindsey Mann. “To celebrate our first full summer on campus, we wanted to add a cheeky Downlow Burgers pop-up to our menu! There will be six of our most popular burgers available. Guests can take-out, dine-in, and of course, chill on our spacious patio.”

The Downlow Burgers University Pop-Up menu starts from $10 and features six creations, all using organic beef, including:

The Americana – special sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, and pickles

The Fat Boy – cheddar cheese, Coney Island-style chili, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, onions

The French Onion – Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, French onion sauce

The Oklahoma – cheddar cheese, onion seared patties, special sauce and pickles

The DL Extra – single 6oz patty, pickles, tomato, shredduce, mayo, ketchup, and onions

The Patty Melt – single 6oz patty, toast, cheese, special sauce, caramelized onions

“We’ll also have more fun and tasty announcements coming throughout summer, so stay tuned,” adds Stephen.

DL Chicken UBC is located at 6065 University Boulevard and open from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online ordering for pick-up is available at www.dlchickenshack.ca and via SkipTheDishes for delivery.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram or at www.DLChickenShack.ca.