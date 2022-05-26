¿CóMO? Tapería Relaunching Happy Hour Menu, Opening Patio on June 1st

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Tapería (201 E 7th Ave) is kicking off summer celebrations on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 with the official relaunch of its famous, original Como Happy Hour menu and patio. From complimentary tapas reminiscent of some of Spain’s best bars, on-tap drink specials, to exclusive food dishes and more, guests are invited to sip and taste their way through the limited-time menu with friends and family.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we are excited to finally bring back our Happy Hour experience,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “Happy Hour is such a huge tradition in Spain. People line up to go to the bars, they stand, order a drink and get a free tapa to go with. It’s fun, relaxed, and casual. We’re hoping to bring that back to Como, starting next week!”

Como’s Happy Hour relaunches on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests who stand at the bar will receive free tapas with every drink order. Restaurant and patio guests also receive 25 percent off food (with few exceptions).

Other Happy Hour specials include on-tap drink specials, such as Estrella Damm for $6, Spanish Vermut (3 oz) for $6, Tio Pepe Fino Sherry (3 oz) for $6, and Sangria for $10. For those wanting some vino, the restaurant is offering 40 percent off all bottles of wine.

Weather permitting, Como’s patio will be open daily from 4 p.m. for walk-ins only. The team worked with Victoria Gardens to spruce up the plants and greenery to create an urban oasis vibe on the Main Street side of the restaurant.

“The Mount Pleasant neighbourhood really turns up and supports its local businesses and restaurants,” adds Layton. “We’re happy to have our patio up and running once again. It really adds to the community. Watch for some fun events coming very soon.”

¿CóMO? Tapería is currently open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Happy Hour, available first come, first serve only, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with last call at 4:45 p.m. Limited dinner reservations are online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.