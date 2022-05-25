Coffee Roastery Modus Looking to Add a Part-Time Baker to Their Small Team

Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a part time Baker to join our small but talented team. This will most likely be a 2-3 day gig. Being a small shop, we’re looking for someone who’s able to assist with FOH service as well. This means you will be trained to the max on how to make a killer pour over and milky. We do not require heaps of baking experience but this is a self regulating role and you will essentially have full reign on the baked selection at the shop.

We are a BIPOC owned, all inclusive, independent business and welcome everyone.

Apply in confidence to Jess broadway@moduscoffee.com and tell us about yourself, or just drop by.

Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
112 W Broadway | 604-873-5111
