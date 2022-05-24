What’s on the Calendar at UBC Farm This June

The Goods from UBC Farm

Vancouver, BC | The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems is excited to announce that registration for the first half of the 2022 community workshop series is now open! The UBC Farm hosts a wide range of workshops covering diverse skills in gardening, cooking, fermenting, and foraging.

This year, we have added new workshops and brought back many favourites. All of our workshops are beginner friendly and open to everyone. Please also note that, until further notice, all of our workshops will be conducted online. Here’s what’s coming up during the month of June:

Garden Problem-Solving: June 2, 6:00-8:00pm

Shady garden? Poor soil? Pests, disease, or weed problems? Only have a tiny space? If you think you don’t have the right space to grow your own food, think again! Learn from Mik Turje how to troubleshoot and solve garden problems and make the best of your challenging growing situation to produce your own delicious veggies all season long! Register here.



How to Make Wild-Fermented Sodas: June 9, 6:00-7:30pm

Learn how to make wild-fermented ginger beer as well as other unique homemade sodas using a ‘ginger bug’ – a yeast culture that you can make and perpetuate right in your very own kitchen. Andrea Potter will guide you through making sodas the oldest-fashioned way, using roots, fruits, leaves and flowers from your own backyard or from exotic plants to create fizzy and refreshing sodas. Register here.