The Scout List, Vol. 590

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver,from May 19 to May 26, 2022. Note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday by signing up for your subscription in the sidebar.

CITY | “Is the current Metro Vancouver regional governance model adequate, or would an empowered regional government be more effective?” That is the question on the table at tonight’s joint Urbanarium / UBC School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture “City Debate.” From Event organizers: “Metro Vancouver, a federation of 21 municipalities, one Electoral Area and one Treaty First Nation, relies on consensus decision-making by nominated councillors to direct its planning and activities. The urgent issues of our times—climate change, Land Rights, housing, transportation/transit —require decisive regional action. Would an empowered regional government, directly elected by the region, be more effective and accountable?” Moderated by city planner Larry Beasley, this Oxford-style debate is intended to provide a platform for “the airing of multiple perspectives on timely issues facing Metro Vancouver.” Details.

Thursday, May 19 | 7:30 pm | Robson Square | 800 Robson St, MAP

MAKE | Feeling a restless desire to get your hands dirty learning a new skill? Then you should know about the Monotype Print workshop happening at the Roundhouse Community Centre this Friday afternoon. Part of the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival, this hour-long hands-on workshop is led by Belgium born, Vancouver-based comic artist (and monotype master) Zoé Jusseret. What’s a ‘monotype,’ you ask? It’s a print made using a medium like paint (also oil pastel, in this case) applied on a smooth, non-porous surface (traditionally copper). (For visual aids of the overall completed effect, check out Jusseret’s Instagram.) Participation is free with registration, which you can do here.

Fri, May 20 | 4:30 - 5:30pm | Roundhouse Community Centre | FREE 181 Roundhouse Mews MAP

ART | Looking for a (subjectively) cleaner way to participate in an art-related activity? Local lowbrow artist Jaik Olson (aka ‘Puppyteeth’; also operator of Puppyteeth Studios) has an art show opening in their Chinatown studio space tonight (also in conjunction with VANCAF). Although Olson’s artwork is pretty creepy in general, what makes this show extra spooky is that it’s designed to be viewed in complete darkness by flashlight. So rad! Find out more.

Thu, May 19 | 6 - 9pm | Puppyteeth Secret Society Temple (P.S.S.T) 79 East Pender St. MAP

WINE | The Vancouver International Wine Festival is on. Make your way down to the Vancouver Convention Centre to taste some of the best local and international wines on the market. This year, Wine Festival attendees can choose from upwards of 680 wines from 100 wineries hailing from 14 countries. Events include seminars, tastings, dinners, lunches, and brunches. That’s a whole lot of wine-related awesomeness! While many events are selling out, you can still snag tickets if you get moving. Not only is Wine Fest a grand and informative time, but it also raises money for Bard on the Beach. The Wine Fest runs now through Sunday, May 22. Find out more.

Now - May 22 | Various times | Vancouver Convention Centre Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada MAP

SWIM | Guys! The rain has stopped falling, and as if to offer a nod of good faith to the weather gods, outdoor public swimming at Second Beach and New Brighton pools open their gates this weekend (sadly, Kits pool sustained a spot of damage during those nasty winter storms which means it will not be opening this swimming season). Information on swimming schedules, ticket sales and admission fees can be found here.

Open Daily, May 21 - September 5 | New Brighton Pool North Windermere St (Near New Brighton Park) MAP

Open Daily, May 21 to September 5 | Second Beach Pool Stanley Park Dr. MAP

BEER | | If the idea of a sunny, warm weekend makes you thirsty for some good beer, then there are a few events happening this weekend that you should know about…Electric Bicycle Brewing is turning four years old, and, in honour of the milestone, they’re throwing themselves an all-day disco party this Saturday! The dancing and drinking – as well as eating and games-playing – will be going on inside and outside (back alley) the brewery. The party is all-ages and free to attend, so there’s no excuse not to pop in and groove this Saturday. Find out more. Great beer, good food, music, and cool vintage and handmade stuff make for a pretty stellar combination. It’s also ample inspiration to rustle up a small group of your beer-drinking friends to join you at Strange Fellows brewery this Sunday for a pop-up vintage and handmade market, featuring Sweet Neens Thrift and the highly coveted ceramics of Oh Hello Leigh. Details. While you’re in East Van, plan a visit to Storm Brewing. Ironically, this weekend’s weather conditions are also perfect for the return of Storm’s famous Loading Dock Parties. The first of the monthly outdoor get-togethers – featuring food trucks, DJs and full-sized beers – kicks off Sunday at noon. More details here.

Sat, May 21 | 12 - 10pm | FREE | Electric Bicycle Brewing (Back alley) 20 East 4th Ave MAP

Sun, May 22 | 1 - 5pm | Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Sun, May 22 | 12 - 8pm | Storm Brewing loading dock | FREE 310 Commercial Dr. MAP

CULTURE | | Hit Chinatown on Friday night for an Enchanted Evening at The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. From event organizers: “‘Feels Like Home’ is an interactive activation of our beloved Garden Space, with live and improvised poetry penned for each guest, Hong Kong street food to enliven your senses, and an enchanting acoustically led musical performance as the sun sets.” Expect multi-sensory stimulation that includes tasty food from Kam Wai Dim Sum and the always sublime Dessert Club, a unique poem written by Poet Laureate of New Westminster Elliott Slinn, a memento polaroid at the breathtaking Jade Water Pavilion, live music, and nice people. Details.

Friday May 20 | 6:30pm to 9:30pm | Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 578 Carrall St, Vancouver MAP

SKATE | That’s dry pavement out there, kids. Grab your skateboards and take advantage. Vancouver hasn’t landed five consecutive days without rain for a while now, so to only experience it from your desk would be a bleedin’ shame. If you aren’t a skater, don’t worry – you’re invited too. Grab a seat on the sidelines (Strathcona Park or the tennis courts at Britannia are great places to watch). Right now, sunset is at the startlingly late hour of 8:55pm, so there are many hours to enjoy.

Strathcona Park 857 Malkin Ave. MAP

Britannia "The Courts" 1490 Venables St, Vancouver, BC V5L 4X6 MAP

WATCH | What to do with a holiday Monday? Suppose you’ve had your fill of blue sky and sunshine (after being deprived for so long, three consecutive days might feel overwhelming to some). In that case, the Rio Theatre is screening Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away on Monday at 1:30pm, followed by Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation at 4:15pm. Two back-to-back films will keep you inside and entertained for the better part of the afternoon. Details.

Mon, May 23 | 1:30pm & 4:15pm | Rio Theatre 1660 E Broadway MAP

RELAX | This is a long weekend, folks, so make the most of it! Walk the seawall, spread a blanket on the grass at your local park and stare at the sky (just make sure you use a blanket that can withstand a little moisture; the sun may be out, but the ground is still soggy). Any long weekend is a good one, but when it comes loaded with sunshine, it’s something special. A patio hangout with a cocktail in hand might be a good place to devise a plan. Not sure where to begin? Havana on Commercial Drive’s nice cocktail list and great people watching comes to mind. Get sippin’.