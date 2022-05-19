Oh! I Have a Recipe For: A Sweet-Smoky-Salty Garlic Rub

In this column, Scout contributor and food enthusiast Maciel Pereda shares her personal recipes aimed at solving everyday cooking conundrums. Possibilities are endless, ingredients are local, and cravings are always respected. Today Maciel shares her suggestion for a sweet-smoky-salty garlic rub…

Most people melt for the subtlety of Spring’s bounty: the tender asparagus tips, the delicate herbs, the blushing rhubarb – but not me. I diligently brave the downpour on one of the first Trout Lake Farmer’s Market’s weekends of the year in search of Spring’s least restrained flavour: garlic. ‘BC Garlic’ garlic powder has become a non-negotiable kitchen staple for me, holding a place of honour between the salt and pepper on my kitchen counter.

By my estimation, there are at least thirty ways to use this garlic powder – from seasoning roasted veggies to making speedy garlic bread – but for now let’s just discuss its role as a pivotal player in what is going to be deemed your Official Summer Rub of 2022. Get ready to fantasize about all of the proteins you’re going to gussy up with this winning trifecta of sweet-smoky-salty.

First, refresh your spice cupboard by getting a couple of new friends for your garlic powder: a tin of Spanish sweet smoked paprika and a box of Diamond Crystal kosher salt. You’ll also need brown sugar (golden if you have it, dark if you don’t). No bowl is necessary – just dump three parts salt to two parts garlic powder, and two parts brown sugar to one part smoked paprika into a clean jar. I do the following amounts, which usually yield a generous amount of rub to get you through the grilling season:

6 tbsp kosher salt

4 tbsp garlic powder

4 tbsp golden brown sugar

2 tbsp sweet smoked paprika

Shake well and store until needed.

For your maiden voyage with this rub, I suggest boneless, skinless chicken thighs and a very hot grill. Start with ~2 tsp rub mixture for every pound of protein, and increase from there to find your personal preference (you can always cook up a small piece to test your seasoning). If, like me, you want the protein (especially chicken or fish) to be screaming with flavour then go HAAM! That being said, if you prefer a mellower flavour, a little bit will go a long way. Bonus: A jar of this is also 100% the sort of thoughtful gift that food-lovers with summer birthdays will appreciate.

