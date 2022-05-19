Gastown’s Pourhouse is Looking for a Day Manager

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse in Gastown is hiring a full-time Day Manager to join the leadership team. This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development and advancement.

Our food is designed with inspired and skilful technique, though born of familiar comforts. Hearty and mouth-watering meals with a sense of familiarity are done in a homemade style using fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. The cocktails have an old-fashioned soul, in variations both plain and fancy, and are the catalyst for the entire concept.

You have:

● A passion for hospitality, cocktails, liquor, and wine

● Experience in a supervisory role in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

● A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff

● Proficiency in Google Workspace is preferred

● Foodsafe Level 1 considered an asset

● Serving it Right

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Salary Range: $40,000 – $45,000 plus gratuities

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Bacaro, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffe, Di Beppe, Carlino, and Caffe Super Veloce. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus on excellence and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Please forward your resume to jamie@pourhousevancouver.com.