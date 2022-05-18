Ubuntu Canteen Seeking Daytime and Nighttime Servers

The Goods from Ubuntu Canteen
Vancouver, BC | Ubuntu Canteen is looking to hire for our Front of House team! We are currently seeking a Daytime Server (must be available Saturday and Sunday), as well as a Nighttime Server (must be available Friday and Saturday nights). Both positions are part-time. Benefits program available to all employees. Please email your resume to hello@ubuntucanteen.ca to apply.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St. | 604-339-7360 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments