Ubuntu Canteen Seeking Daytime and Nighttime Servers

Vancouver, BC | Ubuntu Canteen is looking to hire for our Front of House team! We are currently seeking a Daytime Server (must be available Saturday and Sunday), as well as a Nighttime Server (must be available Friday and Saturday nights). Both positions are part-time. Benefits program available to all employees. Please email your resume to hello@ubuntucanteen.ca to apply.

Ubuntu Canteen
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St. | 604-339-7360 | WEBSITE
