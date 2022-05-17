‘Oh Carolina’ Seeking an Experienced Café Manager/Head Barista to Lead Their Small Team

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina is looking for an experienced, energetic Café Manager/Head Barista! We’re looking for someone who has management experience in the hospitality industry. This is a small café, but we’re very busy! We also host guest chef events Sunday evenings. Weekend availability is a requisite.

Do you have a passion for coffee, like great food, awesome people, and stellar music? Come join what Vancouver Magazine named “The Perfect Vancouver Corner Store Approach…”

Why join the team at Oh Carolina?

– Competitive industry wages ($20/hr plus $4-5/hr in tips)

– Full medical benefits

– Discounts at Oh Carolina and our sister restaurants (Lucky Taco, Bells & Whistles Dunbar, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bufala Edgemont, Bufala Kerrisdale, and The Diamond)

Oh Carolina is owned by Gooseneck Hospitality, which is expanding in all areas of dining throughout the greater Vancouver area. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an extensive company.

Please send over your resume and a bit about yourself to hello@ohcarolina.ca.