Acclaimed ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant Seeking Experienced Servers and Bartenders

Vancouver, BC | Consistently named to Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants, AnnaLena in Kitsilano is looking to add a couple of new team members to our service team to assist us in front of house daily operations.

AnnaLena is a consistently evolving operation and delivers a special, enjoyable work environment anchored by our leadership and training programs. With a small team and a very busy room we are looking to add the right individuals as we prepare for the summer season.

With a focus on evolving tasting menus, AnnaLena has designed a very special dining experience fuelled by creativity and virtuosity.

We are currently looking to fill the following roles:

– Server (3-4 shifts per week)
– Bartender (2 shifts per week)

Our ideal candidates will have previous experience in a similar role including confident knowledge in wine, spirits and service. Previous experience in tasting menu service and wine pairings is a plus.

If either of these sounds like a role that might be a fit for you please email jeff@annalena.ca with a current resume / CV and let us know why you would be the best fit and what role you are applying for. We look forward to meeting you!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano

