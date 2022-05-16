Community News / Commercial Drive

Memphis Blues BBQ Announces the Return of Monthly Themed Pig Roasts

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Hog nights are back! You have read that correctly – Vancouver’s premium pork-centric event is making its triumphant return to Memphis Blues Commercial Drive on Wednesday, May 25th.

For the uninitiated, each Summer we host several themed pig-roasts. They include customized menus, dress-up, laughter, and, of course, a full smoked HOG. These magical evenings will be taking place on the last Wednesday of every month for the foreseeable future!

This next theme is: KOREAN.

Stay tuned – and make sure you call us at 604-215-2599 to make your reservation before it’s too late.

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
Let Memphis Blues BBQ Take Care of Your Easter Feast

