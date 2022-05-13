Odd Society Spirits on the Hunt for a Part-Time Driver / Production Assistant

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | We are in search of a production assistant/delivery driver to join our odd family two days a week: Wednesday and Thursday. The Odd Society Spirits distillery is located in the heart of East Van’s most concentrated brewery and distillery community. This position will best suit someone who is interested in the production aspects of the brewing and distilling world.

If you come on board, you will be responsible for commercial (and some residential) delivery throughout Vancouver and the Lower-Mainland, as well as warehouse pick-ups, and farmer’s market deliveries and set up. In the distillery, you will assist our distillers by bottling and labeling, preparing courier and postal packages, moving bottles and barrels between the distillery and warehouse, and general cleaning.

We require a clean driving record with a minimum of 3 years driving experience, and a good attitude.

If you are interested in working with us, send us a note with a little bit about you, along with your resume to info [at] oddsocietyspirits [dot] com.