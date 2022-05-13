Odd Society Spirits on the Hunt for a Driver / Production Assistant and Administrative Assistant

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society is currently hiring for two positions: production assistant/delivery driver and administrative assistant.

Production Assistant/Delivery Driver

We are in search of a production assistant/delivery driver to join our odd family two days a week: Wednesday and Thursday. The Odd Society Spirits distillery is located in the heart of East Van’s most concentrated brewery and distillery community. This position will best suit someone who is interested in the production aspects of the brewing and distilling world.

If you come on board, you will be responsible for commercial (and some residential) delivery throughout Vancouver and the Lower-Mainland, as well as warehouse pick-ups, and farmer’s market deliveries and set up. In the distillery, you will assist our distillers by bottling and labeling, preparing courier and postal packages, moving bottles and barrels between the distillery and warehouse, and general cleaning.

We require a clean driving record with a minimum of 3 years driving experience, and a good attitude.

Administrative Assistant

Odd Society is looking to fill the role of administrative assistant to help support their award-winning craft distillery operations in East Vancouver.

If you join our Odd family you will be doing some admin, bookkeeping, graphic design and social media. This involves: creating and processing invoices, and tracking payments; managing and tracking inventory; light bookkeeping and data entry, including reporting sales to the BCLDB; creating sales rep commission statements; looking after our day-to-day social media on Instagram and Facebook, in collaboration with our media and promotions consultant; and creating and designing menus, price lists, and posters for events.

This position is currently a part time position but could grow, and/or be combined with other work at the distillery. Let’s chat!

If you are interested in working with us, send us a note with a little bit about you, along with your resume to info [at] oddsocietyspirits [dot] com.