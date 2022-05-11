Heads Up / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Windfall Cider’ Seeking Local Foragers for Collaboration

Portrait

North Van cidery and tasting room, Windfall Cider, is looking to step up their ciders a notch, by extending an open invitation to local foragers who want to contribute their efforts to the cider-making process. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?

In short, Windfall aims to combine their love of BC ingredients with their love for the community by putting their dollars into the local economy through supporting the local foraging industry. The (less quantifiable, but also valuable) pay-off: more delicious and creative cider inspiration to look forward to tasting! Think new TBD ciders infused with real seasonal, BC ingredients and flavours.

If you’re in the business of harvesting wild botanicals, herbs and/or fruits (or know someone who is) then you’re encouraged to reach out directly to the cidery by emailing them at info@windfallcider.ca. Windfall is currently looking for the following: botanicals, berries, grapes, elderflower, and (of course) apples.

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Windfall Cider Announces New Weekly Pizza Pop-Up Party, All May Long

