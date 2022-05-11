Community News / New Westminster

Longtail Kitchen Celebrates Birthday Month With Weekend BC Spot Prawn Specials

Portrait

The Goods from Longtail Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Longtail Kitchen honours nine wonderful years of dishing up top-notch Thai food in New Westminster. In celebration of this momentous occasion, Longtail is serving weekend specials of BC Spot Prawns throughout the entire month of May and—fingers crossed—into June. Longtail’s head chef and restaurant manager, Bonnie Khummuang is preparing the province’s favourite delicacy two delicious ways: on the grill and blistered with the kiss of a searing hot wok. Priced at $38 each and exclusively available while the season lasts, guests can enjoy a plate of grilled BC Spot Prawns with a side of Nahm Jim dipping sauce, or a stir-fry of Three-Flavour (sweet, sour, and salty) BC Spot Prawns with Thai basil, baby corn, red bell peppers, green beans, and onions.

“BC Spot Prawns are a perfect way to celebrate Longtail’s birthday,” explains Bonnie. “They remind me of the giant freshwater shrimp I enjoyed at riverside markets in Thailand as a child.”

Longtail’s Weekend Birthday Spot-Prawn Specials will be on the menu now until BC Spot Prawn season closes (six to-eight weeks). Preorder these succulent ocean beauties by calling 604-553-3855; 24 hours’ advance notice is required. While best enjoyed on the pier, takeout orders can also be picked up at Longtail Kitchen, 116-810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster.

Longtail Kitchen
116-810 Quayside Drive | 604-553-3855 | WEBSITE
