Sidney’s Upcoming ‘Small Gods Brewing Co.’ Staffing Up Ahead of Opening Date

The Goods from Small Gods Brewing Co.

Sidney, BC | Small Gods Brewing Co. is a new craft brewery opening in late June 2022. The brewery’s food program will focus on a selection of expertly crafted sandwiches, salads, and sides. Do you enjoy craft beer, good food, and work-life balance? Do you want to be part of a small but dedicated leadership team? Join us at the brewery!

Our ideal candidates will: have a commitment to learn and grow, find meaning in honest hard work, seek creative solutions, be empathetic and community minded, share the joy of craft beer and comfort food with our guests, be a little bit of a “clean freak,” and most importantly, be a star team player!

Small Gods is strongly committed to employment diversity, equity, and inclusion. We have identified inclusive hiring as a company-wide priority. We welcome applications from those belonging to groups that are under-represented in the brewing industry. These groups include but are not limited to Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC); women, trans, two-spirit, and non-binary persons; members of the LGBTQ+ community; recent immigrants and refugees; neuro-diverse persons or persons living with visible and invisible disabilities. Please self-identify in your application.

Benefits:

– Free shift meal

– Staff discount

– Health & dental benefits (after 3 months)

– Employer-paid professional development

– 1 week paid sick time (after 3 months)

– 2 weeks of paid vacation the first year; increasing thereafter

Full job postings, including Qualifications, available at https://smallgods.ca/

Taproom Lead (Eve/Wknd)

Permanent full-time (40 hrs/week)

Wage Range: $22–$24/hr, plus equal, taxed share of the tip pool (est. $6 – $12/hour)

Taproom Shift Lead (Eve/Wknd)

Permanent full-time (32+ hrs/week)

Wage Range: $18–$20/hr, plus equal, taxed share of the tip pool (est. $6 – $12/hour)

Taproom Kitchen Lead

Permanent full-time (37.5 – 40 hrs/week)

Wage Range: $23–$25/hr, plus equal, taxed share of the tip pool (est. $6 – $12/hour)

Taproom Kitchen Shift Lead

Permanent full-time (37.5 – 40 hrs/week)

Wage Range: $20–$22/hr, plus equal, taxed share of the tip pool (est. $6 – $12/hour)

How to apply:

Apply no later than June 5th by emailing a resume and informal cover letter (in the body of the email is fine!) to hello[at]smallgods.ca with the following subject line: “Attn: Sierra – Job App – [Position Title]”

Your cover letter should:

– Share how you meet or support our inclusive hiring priorities listed above

– Outline how you meet the Qualifications listed in the job posting

– Describe why you’re a good fit for Small Gods Brewing

If you have any questions or would like to review the job description in full, please email Sierra at hello[at]smallgods.ca. Only potential candidates will be contacted for an interview. Thank you for your interest!