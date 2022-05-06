Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Server and Part-Time Host to Their Talented Team

Vancouver, BC | As we gear up for a busy, fun summer, Vancouver’s Osteria Savio Volpe is looking to hire a a professional server to join our accomplished team, as well as a part-time host. Savio Volpe is a beloved neighbourhood restaurant committed to creating exceptional food and memorable guest experiences. We are busy seven days a week, so the compensation is reliable and steady.

Part-Time Host:
We are looking for energetic, and hospitable associates with interest in gaining experience in one of Vancouver’s best restaurants. Prior experience is a huge plus, and experience with the OpenTable application is great.

Professional Server:
Wine knowledge and experience with Italian cuisine is a big plus. At least three years of experience in a fast paced setting is expected.

Please submit your resume to isaac@saviovolpe.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview. Candidates will be responded to via e-mail.

Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway | 604-428-0072 | WEBSITE
