Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Server and Part-Time Host to Their Talented Team

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | As we gear up for a busy, fun summer, Vancouver’s Osteria Savio Volpe is looking to hire a a professional server to join our accomplished team, as well as a part-time host. Savio Volpe is a beloved neighbourhood restaurant committed to creating exceptional food and memorable guest experiences. We are busy seven days a week, so the compensation is reliable and steady.

Part-Time Host:

We are looking for energetic, and hospitable associates with interest in gaining experience in one of Vancouver’s best restaurants. Prior experience is a huge plus, and experience with the OpenTable application is great.

Come see why everyone loves Savio Volpe!

Professional Server:

Wine knowledge and experience with Italian cuisine is a big plus. At least three years of experience in a fast paced setting is expected.

Please submit your resume to isaac@saviovolpe.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview. Candidates will be responded to via e-mail.

We look forward to hearing from you!