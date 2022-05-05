The Scout List, Vol. 589

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday by signing up for your subscription in the sidebar.

MARGARITAS | In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory over the occupying French Army at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Outside of Mexico, the day has taken on a more ‘popular’ tone that leans toward a general celebration of Mexican culture (which we primarily recognize by eating Mexican food and drinking margaritas). It’s definitely over-simplified and borders on missing the point – but our intentions are good, so why not join in? By our estimation, the best margarita in town can be found at La Mezcaleria. Very fine margaritas can also be found at:

CONNECT | Get your comfy shoes on and take a Jane’s Walk this weekend. Named for the Canadian urbanist and activist Jane Jacobs, Jane’s Walks are based on the idea that “cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.” From tours of hidden green spaces to public art trails, and historical neighbourhood wanders, the number (and type) of citizen-led walking tours have a little something for everyone. We’re particularly interested in the Native Plant walk and The Missing Middle walk (not just because it sounds interesting, but also because it begins at The Mighty Oak Cafe and coffee feels like a smart move). Jane’s Walk events go down at various times, and start at various locations between May 6th and 8th. To participate in one of 19 free guided walks, check the walk calendar here. Find out more.

BUY LOCAL | Got Craft? is back in person this weekend! Make your way to the Croatian Cultural Centre on Saturday and Sunday to check out the awesome handmade wares of close to one hundred independent artists and makers. Expect everything from locally crafted ceramics, jewellery, clothing and accessories, to caramels, salts, oils and bitters. Set aside a piece of your weekend to explore what your neighbours and community members are busy creating. Find out more.

DESIGN | Japanese Design Today 100 opens at the Nikkei National Museum Gallery this weekend: “Showcasing modern Japanese culture with many designs created post-2010, this exhibit features objects and images in ten themes: classic Japanese design, furniture+houseware, tableware+cookware, apparel+accessories, children, stationery, hobbies, healthcare, disaster relief, and transportation.” Opening reception takes place on Saturday, May 7th at 2pm. Looks super cool. Details.

WATCH | The 21st annual DOXA Documentary Film Festival is on, and this year’s line-up includes in-theatre screenings and 61 films available to watch online. In addition to documentaries, DOXA events include live and/or pre-recorded filmmaker Q&As, and panel discussions. Check out the full line-up here. Overwhelmed by choice? Thalia has pulled together a sweet handful of picks to check out here.

EAT | Good things are happening at The Pie Shoppe! The French sisters recently scored themselves a new oven and they are using it to make pizza. A selection of pizzas will be available to order, but you can also custom design your own 14-inch pizza situation with add-ons like whole milk ‘mozz’, ‘roni cups’, spicy honey, whipped ricotta, smoked olives, white anchovies and more. Basically, it’s going to be rad. Hustle down to the Powell St. space for a delightful meal of top-notch salad, pizza and regional natural wine among good people on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2-9pm and Sunday from Noon-6pm. Can’t wait! Find out more.

MAKE | Feeling crafty but not sure how to get crafty? Take a class with Corinne Leroux of Awesome Sauce Designs. This week’s offering sets participants up to learn how to make a simple sun catcher using the copper foil method (get schooled on how to safely cut glass, use a glass grinder, and learn how to solder). This class ain’t cheap ($162.75), but all materials are included in the price AND by the end of the class you’ll have a completed 6″ tall sun catcher that is ready to hang in your window and collect rays of sun (when it returns). Can’t put a price on that, right? Details here.

MOTHER’S DAY | It’s Mothers Day on Sunday! (You can never have too many reminders, right?) Take your mom out for brunch (Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant has a nice-looking spread planned) and for goodness sake, pick up some flowers!

ART | The annual degree exhibition at Emily Carr opens next week. A group show of a magnitude rarely encountered, The Show is really worth a visit. This year, expect a hybrid online and in-person event. Hit opening night on Tuesday, May 10th from 6–9 pm; view the exhibition online here; or head down during the day, grab coffee and wander the galleries, hallways, foyers and classrooms of the campus to take in upwards of 300 works by the talented art, media and design students graduating this year. Find out more.

COLOUR | Grey skies bumming you out? Hit up THIS Gallery for the latest exhibition by local artist Leon Phillips, The Matter of Colour. On the surface, Phillips’ work delivers the burst of colour and texture you’ve been missing under flat skies (enough of a reason on it’s own to slip in for a look). Stick around for a minute to read the artist’s statements, though, and you’ll find that there are many layers to be considered through a deeper viewing, as well. Get into it. Details here.

FARMERS | Trout Lake and Kitsilano Farmers Markets take place this weekend. Stock up on goodies like local salad greens, stinging nettles, fresh vegetables and herbs. There will also be artisan breads, preserves, honey, wild salmon, cookies, pies, flowers, and even a food truck or two to keep you busy. Welcome back, farmers! We’ve missed you! Find out more here.

TOP DROP | Vancouver’s coolest wine event goes down this week: Top Drop Vancouver looks to shine a light on “small, hands-on wineries, craft breweries, cideries and food purveyors who are passionate about their craft.” This year, Top Drop features sustainably farmed, handcrafted, terroir-driven wine made by 40 producers from 13 countries over two days. It all goes down at The Roundhouse (181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver) May 10th and 11th. Tickets are still available (here) but don’t dilly-dally – they will likely sell out!