Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Talented Team

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Savio Volpe is looking to hire a professional server to join our accomplished team. Savio Volpe is a beloved neighbourhood restaurant committed to creating exceptional food and memorable guest experiences. We are busy seven days a week, so the compensation is reliable and steady.

Wine knowledge and experience with Italian cuisine is a big plus. At least three years of experience in a fast paced setting is expected.

Please submit your resume to isaac@saviovolpe.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview.

We look forward to hearing from you!