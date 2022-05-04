Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Talented Team

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Savio Volpe is looking to hire a professional server to join our accomplished team. Savio Volpe is a beloved neighbourhood restaurant committed to creating exceptional food and memorable guest experiences. We are busy seven days a week, so the compensation is reliable and steady.

Wine knowledge and experience with Italian cuisine is a big plus. At least three years of experience in a fast paced setting is expected.

Please submit your resume to isaac@saviovolpe.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway | 604-428-0072 | WEBSITE
Osteria Savio Volpe Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Talented Team
The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Heads Up / Fraserhood

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Serving Up Mexican Food at Ubuntu Canteen

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca introduced tamales onto the menu at Ubuntu during lockdown and, ever since then, they have been making a regular appearance. If you can, pay a visit to Ubuntu over the next few weeks to try all of Montes De Oca's menu.

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

On Creative Play and Always Improving With Barter Design Co-Founder, Kenneth Torrance

On the heels of the opening of Barter Design's Vancouver flagship retail location, in June, we caught up with the company's co-founder to discuss the new shop, the local creative community, and his brand new sense of focus, among other things...

Heads Up / Fraserhood

‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu

Pizza toppings vary week-to-week (and possibly even day-to-day), depending on what's in season and especially inspiring.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Popular

Heads Up / Yaletown

Wine Lovers Rejoice: Top Drop Main Tasting Event Returns to Yaletown, May 10th & 11th

Along with sipping the "good stuff", this is a rare opportunity for engaging in shameless wine-centred conversations with the people who live and breathe it around the world, along with your local wine-loving peers and industry folks.

Community News

Why Ocean Wise Recommends Getting Your Fill of BC Spot Prawns During the Month of May

10 Places
The Dishes

Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

From morning caffeine fix to post shift shots, Como? Tapería's Executive Chef leads us on his ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver.

34 Places
Heads Up

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

It's the beginning of the week. You want to meet friends for a meal (or just don't want to cook), but so many restaurants are closed that figuring out where to go only leads to frustration, compromise, or a sad frozen pizza... No more! This new guide is here to help.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen on the Lookout for a New Restaurant Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Award-Winning St. Lawrence Restaurant Looking for an Experienced Line Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Looking to Fill Several BOH & FOH Positions

Opportunity Knocks

Various FOH and BOH Positions Now Available at Four Winds Brewing Company