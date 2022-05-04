Lucky Taco Kicks Off Patio Season with Special Cinco de Mayo Promotion, Extended Hours

The Goods from Lucky Taco

Vancouver, BC | Lucky Taco is teaming up with Don Julio Tequila to bring you a very special Cinco de Mayo! Starting Thursday, May 5th, and running until the 9th, enjoy a margarita made with Don Julio for a discounted price.

May 5th also marks the official launch of Lucky Taco’s summer curb side patio. To mark the occasion, the cantina will open an hour early, at 4 pm, and run happy hour from 4 to 7 pm! Arrive early, as Cinco de Mayo always gets extremely bustling at Lucky Taco.