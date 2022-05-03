FROM THE COLLECTION // An Ordinary Object Fashioned Out of Extraordinary Circumstances

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“…given that supply lines to the front were unreliable at best, soldiers had to improvise to provide for their daily needs.”

For this edition of From the Collection, Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street watering hole, Hero’s Welcome, continues mining through their extensive collection to share an innocuous yet inventively fashioned piece of history…