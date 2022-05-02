Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen on the Lookout for a New Restaurant Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Avenue in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. The restaurant offers three different services: Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner seven nights a week. Our evening service focuses on share plates served tapas style, fostering an environment where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. As a brewery and a winery, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with nine beer taps and 34 wine taps.

As the Restaurant Manager, your role is to execute and deliver memorable guest experiences. With a people first focus, you thrive in educating your team to equip them for every scenario they encounter, and work hands on running the floor. You have a passion for food, wine, beer and cocktails, and celebrate what is locally sourced and made in-house. Your ability to build and nurture relationships translates to the kitchen where you are in partnership with the Chef de Partie. You have a keen eye for detail on all aspects of the business and can move seamlessly from running the door to commanding the passthrough and everywhere in between.

You are the GM’s right hand in operational and leadership duties. Outside of running the floor you are responsible for oversight of the schedule, coordinating with management on who you want on your team. You have a keen eye for keeping the business profitable by hitting your labour and costs goals. You are responsible for reporting on your portion of the business at team meetings, reviewing sales, labour, people, and environment.

Responsibilities:
– Guest experiences
– Building relationships, with guests – making guests life-long regulars and with staff – having regular check in and feedback conversations
– Training and development – hosts, servers, bartenders, junior leaders
– Impacting costs of goods sold
– Hitting labour budgets
– Liaising on scheduling needs
– Developing the business
– Restaurant profitability
– Hiring Manager (co-duty)

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

If Belgard Kitchen sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, please get in touch with your resume: info@belgardkitchen.com.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen on the Lookout for a New Restaurant Manager
Belgard Kitchen’s ‘Sunday Supper Club’ Series Kicks Off April 24th

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Power of Two / Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Meet Chef Nathan Lowey and General Manager Akiyo Tani, partners in business and in life. They share parenting duties, as well as opening and closing duties at their Powell Street restaurant. If you've even been, you know their warmth.

8 Places
The Dishes / Railtown Japantown

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the General Manager and Co-owner of Dosanko Japanese restaurant, takes us for a spin around town to visit some of her current favourite places for eating and drinking.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

Popular

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

10 Places
The Dishes

Jacob Kent Does ‘The Dishes’

From morning caffeine fix to post shift shots, Como? Tapería's Executive Chef leads us on his ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News

Why Ocean Wise Recommends Getting Your Fill of BC Spot Prawns During the Month of May

13 Places
Scout List

The Scout List, Vol. 588

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 21 to April 27, 2022.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Award-Winning St. Lawrence Restaurant Looking for an Experienced Line Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Looking to Fill Several BOH & FOH Positions

Opportunity Knocks

Various FOH and BOH Positions Now Available at Four Winds Brewing Company

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Looking to Add to Both BOH and FOH Teams