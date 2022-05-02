Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen on the Lookout for a New Restaurant Manager

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Avenue in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. The restaurant offers three different services: Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner seven nights a week. Our evening service focuses on share plates served tapas style, fostering an environment where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. As a brewery and a winery, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with nine beer taps and 34 wine taps.

As the Restaurant Manager, your role is to execute and deliver memorable guest experiences. With a people first focus, you thrive in educating your team to equip them for every scenario they encounter, and work hands on running the floor. You have a passion for food, wine, beer and cocktails, and celebrate what is locally sourced and made in-house. Your ability to build and nurture relationships translates to the kitchen where you are in partnership with the Chef de Partie. You have a keen eye for detail on all aspects of the business and can move seamlessly from running the door to commanding the passthrough and everywhere in between.

You are the GM’s right hand in operational and leadership duties. Outside of running the floor you are responsible for oversight of the schedule, coordinating with management on who you want on your team. You have a keen eye for keeping the business profitable by hitting your labour and costs goals. You are responsible for reporting on your portion of the business at team meetings, reviewing sales, labour, people, and environment.

Responsibilities:

– Guest experiences

– Building relationships, with guests – making guests life-long regulars and with staff – having regular check in and feedback conversations

– Training and development – hosts, servers, bartenders, junior leaders

– Impacting costs of goods sold

– Hitting labour budgets

– Liaising on scheduling needs

– Developing the business

– Restaurant profitability

– Hiring Manager (co-duty)

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

If Belgard Kitchen sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, please get in touch with your resume: info@belgardkitchen.com.