The Goods from Arbor

Vancouver, BC | On Thursday, May 5th, from 11:30am to 10pm, we’re opening our secret garden patio with an all day celebration and special one-day-only Cinco de Mayo menu! Arbor guests can enjoy veggie ceviche, tamales, tacos and churros (among other things) while sipping on signature tequila and mezcal cocktails into the night. Rain or shine (though our patio might be shine only).